Borosil Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 160.52 crore, up 40.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.52 crore in September 2021 up 40.7% from Rs. 114.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.11 crore in September 2021 up 142.65% from Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.91 crore in September 2021 up 81.88% from Rs. 32.39 crore in September 2020.

Borosil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2020.

Borosil shares closed at 470.35 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.45% returns over the last 6 months and 356.21% over the last 12 months.