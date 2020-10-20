172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|borosil-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-114-09-crore-down-2-5-y-o-y-5985861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Borosil Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore in September 2020 down 2.5% from Rs. 117.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2020 down 10.94% from Rs. 15.79 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.39 crore in September 2020 up 37.36% from Rs. 23.58 crore in September 2019.

Borosil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2019.

Borosil shares closed at 80.15 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 106.04% returns over the last 6 months and -54.12% over the last 12 months.

Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations114.0954.07117.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations114.0954.07117.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.9815.50--
Purchase of Traded Goods----81.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.39-6.04-17.55
Power & Fuel17.3513.57--
Employees Cost8.067.1811.89
Depreciation10.5710.421.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.6314.3127.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.10-0.8712.38
Other Income0.720.529.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.82-0.3422.11
Interest1.992.100.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.83-2.4421.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.83-2.4421.15
Tax5.78-0.585.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.06-1.8715.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.06-1.8715.79
Equity Share Capital11.4111.419.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.23-0.161.71
Diluted EPS1.23-0.161.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.23-0.161.71
Diluted EPS1.23-0.161.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Borosil #Borosil Renewables Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.