Borosil Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore in September 2020 down 2.5% from Rs. 117.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2020 down 10.94% from Rs. 15.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.39 crore in September 2020 up 37.36% from Rs. 23.58 crore in September 2019.

Borosil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2019.

Borosil shares closed at 80.15 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 106.04% returns over the last 6 months and -54.12% over the last 12 months.