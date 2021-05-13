MARKET NEWS

Borosil Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.98 crore, up 105.79% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.98 crore in March 2021 up 105.79% from Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.87 crore in March 2021 up 1550% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.60 crore in March 2021 up 403.31% from Rs. 21.18 crore in March 2020.

Borosil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2020.

Borosil shares closed at 266.20 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 165.93% returns over the last 6 months and 635.36% over the last 12 months.

Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations193.98140.1394.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations193.98140.1394.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.2827.5026.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.576.450.10
Power & Fuel23.59----
Employees Cost10.758.668.27
Depreciation10.4610.6312.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.1245.0639.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.2241.837.96
Other Income2.921.201.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.1443.038.99
Interest2.121.763.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.0241.275.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax94.0241.275.98
Tax27.1530.691.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.8710.584.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.8710.584.05
Equity Share Capital13.0012.9911.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.150.910.36
Diluted EPS5.150.910.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.150.910.36
Diluted EPS5.150.910.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Borosil #Borosil Renewables Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 09:55 am

