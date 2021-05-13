Borosil Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.98 crore, up 105.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.98 crore in March 2021 up 105.79% from Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.87 crore in March 2021 up 1550% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.60 crore in March 2021 up 403.31% from Rs. 21.18 crore in March 2020.

Borosil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2020.

Borosil shares closed at 266.20 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 165.93% returns over the last 6 months and 635.36% over the last 12 months.