Borosil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 94.26 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.26 crore in March 2020 up 11.26% from Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2020 down 59.37% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.18 crore in March 2020 up 25.62% from Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2019.

Borosil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2019.

Borosil shares closed at 141.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.24% returns over the last 6 months and -18.14% over the last 12 months.