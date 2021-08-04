Borosil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 136.13 crore, up 151.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.13 crore in June 2021 up 151.76% from Rs. 54.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.62 crore in June 2021 up 2223.85% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2021 up 576.49% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2020.

Borosil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Borosil shares closed at 309.10 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.14% returns over the last 6 months and 297.81% over the last 12 months.