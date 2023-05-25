English
    Borosil Renew Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.54 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.54 crore in March 2023 up 4.74% from Rs. 179.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 74.8% from Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.02 crore in March 2023 down 39.1% from Rs. 62.43 crore in March 2022.

    Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2022.

    Borosil Renew shares closed at 498.45 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Renewables Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.54161.39179.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.54161.39179.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.9440.6036.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.23-1.740.38
    Power & Fuel51.8136.4330.01
    Employees Cost19.1214.3914.29
    Depreciation17.7110.9210.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9738.1838.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2422.6148.66
    Other Income4.089.583.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3232.1951.95
    Interest4.482.060.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8430.1351.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.8430.1351.29
    Tax4.157.674.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6922.4746.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6922.4746.38
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.723.56
    Diluted EPS0.901.723.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.723.56
    Diluted EPS0.901.723.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
