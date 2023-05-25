Borosil Renew Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.54 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.54 crore in March 2023 up 4.74% from Rs. 179.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 74.8% from Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.02 crore in March 2023 down 39.1% from Rs. 62.43 crore in March 2022.

Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2022.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 498.45 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.