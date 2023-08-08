English
    Borosil Renew Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 237.82 crore, up 39.91% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.82 crore in June 2023 up 39.91% from Rs. 169.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2023 down 54.56% from Rs. 30.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.52 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 51.31 crore in June 2022.

    Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2022.

    Borosil Renew shares closed at 501.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months and -21.63% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Renewables Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.82187.54169.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.82187.54169.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.1151.9439.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.16-13.23-2.88
    Power & Fuel--51.8134.56
    Employees Cost18.8819.1213.49
    Depreciation30.5917.7110.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.1943.9737.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2116.2437.57
    Other Income6.724.083.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9320.3240.71
    Interest7.464.480.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4815.8440.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.4815.8440.26
    Tax4.804.1510.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6811.6930.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6811.6930.11
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.902.31
    Diluted EPS1.050.902.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.902.31
    Diluted EPS1.050.902.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

