Borosil Renew Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 237.82 crore, up 39.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.82 crore in June 2023 up 39.91% from Rs. 169.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2023 down 54.56% from Rs. 30.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.52 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 51.31 crore in June 2022.

Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2022.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 501.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months and -21.63% over the last 12 months.