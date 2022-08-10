 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Borosil Renew Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.98 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.98 crore in June 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 136.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.11 crore in June 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 39.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.31 crore in June 2022 down 24.75% from Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2021.

Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2021.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 640.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 87.91% over the last 12 months.

Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.98 179.05 136.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.98 179.05 136.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.24 36.41 27.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.88 0.38 -15.46
Power & Fuel 34.56 30.01 --
Employees Cost 13.49 14.29 9.93
Depreciation 10.60 10.48 10.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.39 38.82 52.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.57 48.66 51.06
Other Income 3.14 3.28 6.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.71 51.95 57.44
Interest 0.45 0.65 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.26 51.29 55.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.26 51.29 55.86
Tax 10.15 4.91 16.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.11 46.38 39.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.11 46.38 39.62
Equity Share Capital 13.04 13.04 13.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 3.56 3.05
Diluted EPS 2.31 3.56 3.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 3.56 3.05
Diluted EPS 2.31 3.56 3.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
