Borosil Renew Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.98 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.98 crore in June 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 136.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.11 crore in June 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 39.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.31 crore in June 2022 down 24.75% from Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2021.

Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2021.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 640.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 87.91% over the last 12 months.