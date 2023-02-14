Borosil Renew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore in December 2022 down 4.23% from Rs. 168.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2022 down 50.87% from Rs. 45.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2022 down 42.89% from Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2021.