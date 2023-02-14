 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Borosil Renew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore in December 2022 down 4.23% from Rs. 168.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2022 down 50.87% from Rs. 45.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2022 down 42.89% from Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2021.

Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.39 169.26 168.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.39 169.26 168.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.60 40.74 31.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.74 -5.63 -4.52
Power & Fuel 36.43 37.81 26.33
Employees Cost 14.39 14.59 10.83
Depreciation 10.92 10.75 10.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.18 39.75 34.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.61 31.24 59.13
Other Income 9.58 2.11 5.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.19 33.36 64.88
Interest 2.06 0.44 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.13 32.92 64.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.13 32.92 64.46
Tax 7.67 8.63 18.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.47 24.28 45.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.47 24.28 45.73
Equity Share Capital 13.05 13.04 13.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.86 3.51
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.86 3.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.86 3.51
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.86 3.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited