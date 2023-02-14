English
    Borosil Renew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore in December 2022 down 4.23% from Rs. 168.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2022 down 50.87% from Rs. 45.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2022 down 42.89% from Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2021.

    Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2021.

    Borosil Renew shares closed at 465.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and -21.57% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Renewables Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.39169.26168.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.39169.26168.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.6040.7431.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.74-5.63-4.52
    Power & Fuel36.4337.8126.33
    Employees Cost14.3914.5910.83
    Depreciation10.9210.7510.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.1839.7534.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6131.2459.13
    Other Income9.582.115.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1933.3664.88
    Interest2.060.440.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1332.9264.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.1332.9264.46
    Tax7.678.6318.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4724.2845.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4724.2845.73
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0413.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.863.51
    Diluted EPS1.721.863.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.863.51
    Diluted EPS1.721.863.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

