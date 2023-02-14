Borosil Renew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.39 crore in December 2022 down 4.23% from Rs. 168.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2022 down 50.87% from Rs. 45.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2022 down 42.89% from Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2021.

Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2021.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 465.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and -21.57% over the last 12 months.