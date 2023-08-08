Borosil Renew Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 354.50 crore, up 108.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.50 crore in June 2023 up 108.56% from Rs. 169.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2023 down 127.64% from Rs. 30.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.44 crore in June 2023 down 32.88% from Rs. 51.31 crore in June 2022.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 501.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.63% over the last 12 months.