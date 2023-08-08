English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Borosil Renew Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 354.50 crore, up 108.56% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 354.50 crore in June 2023 up 108.56% from Rs. 169.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2023 down 127.64% from Rs. 30.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.44 crore in June 2023 down 32.88% from Rs. 51.31 crore in June 2022.

    Borosil Renew shares closed at 501.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.63% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Renewables Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations354.50309.05169.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations354.50309.05169.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.6271.8539.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.34-25.45-2.88
    Power & Fuel--88.6934.56
    Employees Cost56.1558.2513.49
    Depreciation32.4219.9310.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179.9181.3737.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.9514.4137.57
    Other Income7.974.743.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.0219.1540.71
    Interest9.014.800.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.9914.3540.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.9914.3540.26
    Tax4.783.8410.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.7710.5130.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.7710.5130.11
    Minority Interest3.21-0.40--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.24-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.3210.1030.11
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.772.31
    Diluted EPS-0.640.772.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.772.31
    Diluted EPS-0.640.772.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Borosil Renew #Borosil Renewables Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!