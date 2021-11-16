Borosil Ltd. Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 199.18 crore, up 57.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.18 crore in September 2021 up 57.51% from Rs. 126.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.09 crore in September 2021 up 175.26% from Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.69 crore in September 2021 up 135.69% from Rs. 19.81 crore in September 2020.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2020.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 309.00 on November 15, 2021 (NSE)