Borosil Ltd. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 241.02 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.02 crore in March 2023 up 21.82% from Rs. 197.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2023 down 30.88% from Rs. 32.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.02 crore in March 2023 up 5.29% from Rs. 39.91 crore in March 2022.

    Borosil Ltd. EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2022.

    Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 411.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.57% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.02261.33197.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.02261.33197.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.9133.6924.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods55.7479.1649.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.5519.38-2.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.8725.8325.16
    Depreciation12.466.016.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.3782.0166.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2115.2629.61
    Other Income5.3413.384.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5628.6433.67
    Interest1.240.380.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.3228.2633.21
    Exceptional Items--4.25-4.75
    P/L Before Tax28.3232.5228.46
    Tax5.897.34-3.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4325.1832.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4325.1832.45
    Equity Share Capital11.4411.4411.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.962.202.84
    Diluted EPS1.962.202.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.962.202.84
    Diluted EPS1.962.202.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am