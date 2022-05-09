 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Borosil Ltd. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.86 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.86 crore in March 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 168.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.45 crore in March 2022 up 81.22% from Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.91 crore in March 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 36.84 crore in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 325.15 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Borosil Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.86 237.24 168.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.86 237.24 168.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.44 21.59 17.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.05 92.10 43.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.81 -7.87 2.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.16 21.29 20.66
Depreciation 6.24 7.07 7.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.17 74.56 53.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.61 28.50 24.16
Other Income 4.06 7.86 4.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.67 36.36 29.11
Interest 0.46 0.13 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.21 36.23 28.62
Exceptional Items -4.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.46 36.23 28.62
Tax -3.99 12.21 10.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.45 24.02 17.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.45 24.02 17.91
Equity Share Capital 11.42 11.42 11.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 2.10 1.57
Diluted EPS 2.84 2.10 1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 2.10 1.57
Diluted EPS 2.84 2.10 1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
