English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Borosil Ltd. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.64 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 225.64 crore in June 2023 up 14.06% from Rs. 197.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2023 down 22.72% from Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.12 crore in June 2023 up 31.73% from Rs. 27.42 crore in June 2022.

    Borosil Ltd. EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2022.

    Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 450.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.07% returns over the last 6 months and 31.39% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations225.64241.02197.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations225.64241.02197.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.7626.9122.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.4155.7478.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.77-3.55-26.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1429.8724.89
    Depreciation13.3712.466.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.5195.3771.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2124.2119.73
    Other Income5.545.341.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7529.5621.21
    Interest1.361.240.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.3928.3221.09
    Exceptional Items----5.08
    P/L Before Tax21.3928.3226.17
    Tax6.115.896.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2822.4319.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2822.4319.77
    Equity Share Capital11.4411.4411.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.961.73
    Diluted EPS1.341.961.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.961.73
    Diluted EPS1.341.961.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Borosil Limited #Borosil Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!