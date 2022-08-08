Borosil Ltd. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.82 crore, up 70.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.82 crore in June 2022 up 70.32% from Rs. 116.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2022 up 584.25% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.42 crore in June 2022 up 31.83% from Rs. 20.80 crore in June 2021.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 362.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and 63.67% over the last 12 months.