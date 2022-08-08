English
    Borosil Ltd. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.82 crore, up 70.32% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.82 crore in June 2022 up 70.32% from Rs. 116.15 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2022 up 584.25% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.42 crore in June 2022 up 31.83% from Rs. 20.80 crore in June 2021.

    Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

    Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 362.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and 63.67% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.82197.86116.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.82197.86116.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7524.4414.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.9849.0544.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.21-2.81-22.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8925.1619.13
    Depreciation6.216.246.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.4866.1747.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7329.616.13
    Other Income1.494.067.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2133.6713.94
    Interest0.120.460.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0933.2113.81
    Exceptional Items5.08-4.75-6.03
    P/L Before Tax26.1728.467.78
    Tax6.40-3.9911.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.7732.45-4.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7732.45-4.08
    Equity Share Capital11.4211.4211.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.732.84-0.36
    Diluted EPS1.732.84-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.732.84-0.36
    Diluted EPS1.732.84-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
