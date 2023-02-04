 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Borosil Ltd. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.33 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 237.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.18 crore in December 2022 up 4.81% from Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021.

Borosil Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 261.33 257.18 237.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 261.33 257.18 237.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.69 37.58 21.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 79.16 98.35 92.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.38 -22.48 -7.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.83 24.61 21.29
Depreciation 6.01 6.24 7.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.01 81.21 74.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.26 31.68 28.50
Other Income 13.38 3.66 7.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.64 35.34 36.36
Interest 0.38 0.26 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.26 35.08 36.23
Exceptional Items 4.25 -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.52 35.08 36.23
Tax 7.34 8.34 12.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.18 26.74 24.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.18 26.74 24.02
Equity Share Capital 11.44 11.43 11.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 2.34 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.20 2.34 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 2.34 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.20 2.34 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited