Borosil Ltd. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.33 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 237.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.18 crore in December 2022 up 4.81% from Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021.