Borosil Ltd. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 237.24 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.24 crore in December 2021 up 24.66% from Rs. 190.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2021 up 10.29% from Rs. 21.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021 up 11.33% from Rs. 39.01 crore in December 2020.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2020.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 402.40 on February 04, 2022 (NSE)