Borosil Ltd. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.31 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 214.50 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)

Borosil Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations190.31126.45
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations190.31126.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.4813.64
Purchase of Traded Goods48.0740.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.196.75
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost18.5316.24
Depreciation8.456.90
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses55.1931.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3910.61
Other Income6.162.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5612.91
Interest0.110.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.4512.69
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax30.4512.69
Tax8.673.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.789.11
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.789.11
Equity Share Capital11.4111.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.910.80
Diluted EPS1.910.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.910.80
Diluted EPS1.910.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Borosil Limited #Borosil Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 11:55 am

