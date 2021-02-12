Borosil Ltd. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 190.31 126.45 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 190.31 126.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 18.48 13.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 48.07 40.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.19 6.75 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 18.53 16.24 Depreciation 8.45 6.90 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 55.19 31.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.39 10.61 Other Income 6.16 2.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.56 12.91 Interest 0.11 0.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.45 12.69 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.45 12.69 Tax 8.67 3.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.78 9.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.78 9.11 Equity Share Capital 11.41 11.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 0.80 Diluted EPS 1.91 0.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 0.80 Diluted EPS 1.91 0.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited