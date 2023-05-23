Borosil Ltd. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.86 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.86 crore in March 2023 up 17.63% from Rs. 220.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.09 crore in March 2023 down 35.89% from Rs. 34.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.83 crore in March 2023 up 1.04% from Rs. 44.37 crore in March 2022.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2022.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 411.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.57% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.