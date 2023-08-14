English
    Borosil Ltd. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 250.56 crore, up 15.88% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.56 crore in June 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 216.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2023 down 62.47% from Rs. 19.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.26 crore in June 2023 down 3.09% from Rs. 29.16 crore in June 2022.

    Borosil Ltd. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

    Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 450.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.07% returns over the last 6 months and 31.39% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.56258.86216.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.56258.86216.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.4743.3234.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.1043.3271.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.98-6.23-27.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.1734.0629.17
    Depreciation16.1414.798.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.73105.0280.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9324.5819.40
    Other Income2.195.461.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1230.0421.15
    Interest2.081.420.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0428.6221.01
    Exceptional Items----5.08
    P/L Before Tax10.0428.6226.09
    Tax3.676.326.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.3722.3019.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.3722.3019.41
    Minority Interest0.85-0.21-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.2322.0919.25
    Equity Share Capital11.4411.4411.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.931.69
    Diluted EPS0.631.931.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.931.69
    Diluted EPS0.631.931.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

