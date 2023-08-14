Borosil Ltd. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 250.56 crore, up 15.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.56 crore in June 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 216.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2023 down 62.47% from Rs. 19.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.26 crore in June 2023 down 3.09% from Rs. 29.16 crore in June 2022.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 450.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.07% returns over the last 6 months and 31.39% over the last 12 months.