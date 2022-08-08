 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Borosil Ltd. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.23 crore, up 56.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.23 crore in June 2022 up 56.82% from Rs. 137.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.25 crore in June 2022 up 915.1% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.16 crore in June 2022 up 14.53% from Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2021.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 362.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and 63.67% over the last 12 months.

Borosil Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 216.23 220.05 137.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 216.23 220.05 137.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.43 39.87 25.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.84 40.34 39.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.11 -4.54 -21.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.17 29.22 22.50
Depreciation 8.01 7.98 8.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.49 75.30 53.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.40 31.89 9.15
Other Income 1.75 4.50 7.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.15 36.39 16.97
Interest 0.14 0.52 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.01 35.87 16.73
Exceptional Items 5.08 -4.75 -6.03
P/L Before Tax 26.09 31.13 10.70
Tax 6.68 -3.46 12.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.41 34.58 -1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.41 34.58 -1.90
Minority Interest -0.16 -0.12 -0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.25 34.46 -2.36
Equity Share Capital 11.42 11.42 11.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 3.02 -0.21
Diluted EPS 1.69 3.02 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 3.02 -0.21
Diluted EPS 1.69 3.02 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
