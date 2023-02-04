 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Borosil Ltd. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.62 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.62 crore in December 2022 up 7.89% from Rs. 260.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2022 down 6.05% from Rs. 24.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.86 crore in December 2022 down 25.7% from Rs. 46.92 crore in December 2021.

Borosil Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.62 271.42 260.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.62 271.42 260.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.13 47.88 34.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 70.75 90.47 84.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.41 -23.78 -6.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.04 29.16 25.79
Depreciation 8.19 8.22 8.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.98 89.45 82.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.12 30.03 30.14
Other Income 13.55 4.03 8.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.67 34.05 38.15
Interest 0.52 0.31 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.15 33.74 37.96
Exceptional Items 4.25 -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.40 33.74 37.96
Tax 7.17 8.48 12.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.24 25.26 25.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.24 25.26 25.26
Minority Interest 0.09 -0.08 -0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.33 25.17 24.83
Equity Share Capital 11.44 11.43 11.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 2.20 2.18
Diluted EPS 2.04 2.20 2.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 2.20 2.18
Diluted EPS 2.04 2.20 2.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited