Borosil Ltd. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.62 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.62 crore in December 2022 up 7.89% from Rs. 260.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2022 down 6.05% from Rs. 24.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.86 crore in December 2022 down 25.7% from Rs. 46.92 crore in December 2021.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in December 2021.

