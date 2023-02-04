English
    Borosil Ltd. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.62 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.62 crore in December 2022 up 7.89% from Rs. 260.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2022 down 6.05% from Rs. 24.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.86 crore in December 2022 down 25.7% from Rs. 46.92 crore in December 2021.

    Borosil Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.62271.42260.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.62271.42260.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.1347.8834.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods70.7590.4784.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.41-23.78-6.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.0429.1625.79
    Depreciation8.198.228.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.9889.4582.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1230.0330.14
    Other Income13.554.038.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6734.0538.15
    Interest0.520.310.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.1533.7437.96
    Exceptional Items4.25----
    P/L Before Tax30.4033.7437.96
    Tax7.178.4812.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2425.2625.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2425.2625.26
    Minority Interest0.09-0.08-0.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.3325.1724.83
    Equity Share Capital11.4411.4311.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.202.18
    Diluted EPS2.042.202.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.202.18
    Diluted EPS2.042.202.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
