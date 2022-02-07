Borosil Ltd. Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 260.09 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.09 crore in December 2021 up 26.73% from Rs. 205.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.83 crore in December 2021 up 14.16% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.92 crore in December 2021 up 14.19% from Rs. 41.09 crore in December 2020.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2020.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 402.40 on February 04, 2022 (NSE)