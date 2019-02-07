Borosil Glass Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.59 crore, up 44.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.59 crore in December 2018 up 44.08% from Rs. 78.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2018 up 15.47% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.76 crore in December 2018 up 19.93% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2017.

Borosil Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.53 in December 2017.

Borosil Glass shares closed at 202.45 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.