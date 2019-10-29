Bonanza Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bonanza Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2019 up 1.4% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 559.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.
Bonanza Ind shares closed at 14.81 on October 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 12 months.
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:04 am