BOMDYEING Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 670.17 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Bombay Dyeing Co. are:
Net Sales at Rs 670.17 crore in March 2023 up 12.07% from Rs. 598.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 246.13 crore in March 2023 down 489.82% from Rs. 41.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.75 crore in March 2023 down 193.27% from Rs. 80.14 crore in March 2022.
BOMDYEING shares closed at 86.10 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.
|The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|670.17
|651.97
|598.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|670.17
|651.97
|598.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|286.63
|306.05
|302.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.60
|7.06
|1.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|324.79
|152.68
|78.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.76
|17.51
|13.72
|Depreciation
|9.40
|7.98
|7.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.72
|128.89
|131.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.73
|31.80
|62.07
|Other Income
|20.58
|6.29
|10.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-84.15
|38.09
|72.22
|Interest
|134.92
|138.64
|109.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-219.07
|-100.55
|-36.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-219.07
|-100.55
|-37.37
|Tax
|27.06
|--
|4.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-246.13
|-100.55
|-41.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-246.13
|-100.55
|-41.73
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.92
|-4.87
|-2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-11.92
|-4.87
|-2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.92
|-4.87
|-2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-11.92
|-4.87
|-2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited