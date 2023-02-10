BOMDYEING Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore, up 23.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore in December 2022 up 23.83% from Rs. 526.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.55 crore in December 2022 up 53.74% from Rs. 217.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021.