    BOMDYEING Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore, up 23.83% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Bombay Dyeing Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore in December 2022 up 23.83% from Rs. 526.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.55 crore in December 2022 up 53.74% from Rs. 217.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021.

    The Bombay Dyeing Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations651.97745.22526.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations651.97745.22526.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials306.05357.72303.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.0610.122.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks152.68178.4842.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5119.3018.52
    Depreciation7.987.998.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.89171.46108.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.800.1542.33
    Other Income6.2935.5766.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0935.72108.63
    Interest138.64128.60140.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-100.55-92.88-31.53
    Exceptional Items-----232.58
    P/L Before Tax-100.55-92.88-264.11
    Tax--0.19-46.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-100.55-93.07-217.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-100.55-93.07-217.35
    Equity Share Capital41.3141.3141.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.87-4.51-10.52
    Diluted EPS-4.87-4.51-10.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.87-4.51-10.52
    Diluted EPS-4.87-4.51-10.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited