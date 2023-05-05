BOMDYEING Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 670.17 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 670.17 crore in March 2023 up 12.07% from Rs. 598.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 246.09 crore in March 2023 down 489.58% from Rs. 41.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.75 crore in March 2023 down 193.27% from Rs. 80.14 crore in March 2022.

BOMDYEING shares closed at 86.10 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.