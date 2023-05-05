English
    BOMDYEING Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 670.17 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Bombay Dyeing Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 670.17 crore in March 2023 up 12.07% from Rs. 598.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 246.09 crore in March 2023 down 489.58% from Rs. 41.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.75 crore in March 2023 down 193.27% from Rs. 80.14 crore in March 2022.

    BOMDYEING shares closed at 86.10 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.

    The Bombay Dyeing Co.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations670.17651.97598.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations670.17651.97598.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.63306.05302.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.607.061.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks324.79152.6878.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7617.5113.72
    Depreciation9.407.987.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.72128.89131.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-104.7331.8062.07
    Other Income20.586.2910.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-84.1538.0972.22
    Interest134.92138.64109.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-219.07-100.55-36.92
    Exceptional Items-----0.45
    P/L Before Tax-219.07-100.55-37.37
    Tax27.06--4.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-246.13-100.55-41.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.01-0.270.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-246.12-100.82-41.72
    Minority Interest--0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.04-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-246.09-100.77-41.74
    Equity Share Capital41.3141.3141.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.92-4.88-2.02
    Diluted EPS-11.92-4.88-2.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.92-4.88-2.02
    Diluted EPS-11.92-4.88-2.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BOMDYEING #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Bombay Dyeing Co.
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am