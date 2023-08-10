English
    BOMDYEING Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 498.01 crore, down 17.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Bombay Dyeing Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 498.01 crore in June 2023 down 17.87% from Rs. 606.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 119.81 crore in June 2023 down 55.96% from Rs. 76.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2023 down 81.68% from Rs. 52.68 crore in June 2022.

    BOMDYEING shares closed at 115.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.57% returns over the last 6 months and 15.25% over the last 12 months.

    The Bombay Dyeing Co.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations498.01670.17606.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations498.01670.17606.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials308.62286.63340.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.525.6010.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.20324.7985.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1915.7616.47
    Depreciation7.879.407.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.12132.72140.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.51-104.734.81
    Other Income6.2920.5839.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.78-84.1544.77
    Interest114.64134.92120.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-112.86-219.07-76.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-112.86-219.07-76.02
    Tax6.9827.060.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-119.84-246.13-76.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-119.84-246.12-76.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.030.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-119.81-246.09-76.82
    Equity Share Capital41.3141.3141.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.80-11.92-3.72
    Diluted EPS-5.80-11.92-3.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.80-11.92-3.72
    Diluted EPS-5.80-11.92-3.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

