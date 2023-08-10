BOMDYEING Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 498.01 crore, down 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.01 crore in June 2023 down 17.87% from Rs. 606.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 119.81 crore in June 2023 down 55.96% from Rs. 76.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2023 down 81.68% from Rs. 52.68 crore in June 2022.

BOMDYEING shares closed at 115.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.57% returns over the last 6 months and 15.25% over the last 12 months.