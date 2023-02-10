 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BOMDYEING Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore, up 23.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Bombay Dyeing Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore in December 2022 up 23.83% from Rs. 526.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.77 crore in December 2022 up 53.63% from Rs. 217.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021.

The Bombay Dyeing Co.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 651.97 745.22 526.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 651.97 745.22 526.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.05 357.72 303.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.06 10.12 2.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 152.68 178.48 42.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.51 19.30 18.52
Depreciation 7.98 7.99 8.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.89 171.46 108.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.80 0.15 42.33
Other Income 6.29 35.57 66.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.09 35.72 108.63
Interest 138.64 128.60 140.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -100.55 -92.88 -31.53
Exceptional Items -- -- -232.58
P/L Before Tax -100.55 -92.88 -264.11
Tax -- 0.19 -46.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -100.55 -93.07 -217.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.27 0.01 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -100.82 -93.06 -217.35
Minority Interest 0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.04 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -100.77 -93.02 -217.32
Equity Share Capital 41.31 41.31 41.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.88 -4.50 -10.52
Diluted EPS -4.88 -4.50 -10.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.88 -4.50 -10.52
Diluted EPS -4.88 -4.50 -10.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
