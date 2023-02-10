BOMDYEING Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore, up 23.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Bombay Dyeing Co. are:
Net Sales at Rs 651.97 crore in December 2022 up 23.83% from Rs. 526.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.77 crore in December 2022 up 53.63% from Rs. 217.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021.
BOMDYEING shares closed at 71.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.72% returns over the last 6 months and -39.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|651.97
|745.22
|526.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|651.97
|745.22
|526.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|306.05
|357.72
|303.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.06
|10.12
|2.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|152.68
|178.48
|42.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.51
|19.30
|18.52
|Depreciation
|7.98
|7.99
|8.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.89
|171.46
|108.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.80
|0.15
|42.33
|Other Income
|6.29
|35.57
|66.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.09
|35.72
|108.63
|Interest
|138.64
|128.60
|140.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-100.55
|-92.88
|-31.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-232.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.55
|-92.88
|-264.11
|Tax
|--
|0.19
|-46.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.55
|-93.07
|-217.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.27
|0.01
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.82
|-93.06
|-217.35
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-100.77
|-93.02
|-217.32
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-4.50
|-10.52
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-4.50
|-10.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-4.50
|-10.52
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-4.50
|-10.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited