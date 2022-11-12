Bombay Talkies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 761.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 761.83% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 499.35% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Talkies shares closed at 1.73 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)