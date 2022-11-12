English
    Bombay Talkies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 761.83% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Talkies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 761.83% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 499.35% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.320.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.040.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.01
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.04-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.04-0.03
    Exceptional Items-0.16----
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.04-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.04-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.04-0.03
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:26 pm