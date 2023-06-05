Bombay Talkies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 58.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 71% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Bombay Talkies shares closed at 4.94 on June 01, 2023 (BSE)