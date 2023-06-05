English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bombay Talkies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 58.82% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Talkies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 71% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Bombay Talkies shares closed at 4.94 on June 01, 2023 (BSE)

    Bombay Talkies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.230.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.230.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.200.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation0.01--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.01-0.06
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.00-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.00-0.05
    Exceptional Items---0.21-0.08
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.21-0.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.21-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.21-0.13
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.04-0.02
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.04-0.02
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bombay Talkies #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am