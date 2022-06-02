Bombay Talkies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 60.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 60.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Talkies shares closed at 1.73 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)