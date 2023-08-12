Bombay Talkies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 14.43% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 3.1% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Bombay Talkies shares closed at 5.44 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.60% returns over the last 6 months