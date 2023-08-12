English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bombay Talkies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Talkies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 14.43% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 3.1% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Bombay Talkies shares closed at 5.44 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.60% returns over the last 6 months

    Bombay Talkies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.020.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.020.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.020.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation--0.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.05-0.04
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-----0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-----0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bombay Talkies #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!