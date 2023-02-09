Bombay Talkies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 1071.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 1071.86% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 2858.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.