Bombay Super Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

Bombay Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

Bombay Super shares closed at 110.50 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 147.48% returns over the last 6 months and 280.38% over the last 12 months.