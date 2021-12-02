Bombay Super Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, down 2.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in September 2021 down 2.56% from Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021 up 38.65% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

Bombay Super shares closed at 281.00 on December 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.44% returns over the last 6 months and 220.41% over the last 12 months.