Bombay Super Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, down 2.56% Y-o-Y

December 02, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in September 2021 down 2.56% from Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021 up 38.65% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

Bombay Super shares closed at 281.00 on December 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.44% returns over the last 6 months and 220.41% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations17.1884.1617.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.1884.1617.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.2662.8217.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.285.28-2.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.660.960.52
Depreciation0.450.440.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.898.361.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.636.310.36
Other Income0.290.090.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.936.400.52
Interest0.170.450.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.765.950.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.765.950.45
Tax0.160.100.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.605.850.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.605.850.43
Equity Share Capital10.4910.4910.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.0424.2914.78
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.575.570.46
Diluted EPS0.575.570.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.575.570.46
Diluted EPS0.575.570.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 2, 2021 07:33 pm

