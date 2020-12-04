Bombay Super Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 17.63 Crore, Up 69.29% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in September 2020 up 69.29% from Rs. 10.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020 up 169.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2019.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2019.

Bombay Super shares closed at 92.80 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.19% returns over the last 6 months and 8.44% over the last 12 months.