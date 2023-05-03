Bombay Super Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, up 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in March 2023 up 20.59% from Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 37.88% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 49.19% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

Bombay Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2022.

Bombay Super shares closed at 363.20 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 238.96% returns over the last 6 months and 716.00% over the last 12 months.