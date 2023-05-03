English
    Bombay Super Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, up 20.59% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in March 2023 up 20.59% from Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 37.88% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 up 49.19% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    Bombay Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2022.

    Bombay Super shares closed at 363.20 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 238.96% returns over the last 6 months and 716.00% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7868.9629.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7868.9629.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.5393.5039.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.90-37.23-13.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.551.120.26
    Depreciation0.360.35-0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-1.733.600.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.977.612.62
    Other Income0.370.21-0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.347.822.50
    Interest1.380.730.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.967.091.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.967.091.56
    Tax0.050.440.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.916.651.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.916.651.38
    Equity Share Capital10.4910.4910.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves45.8443.8729.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.631.37
    Diluted EPS0.190.631.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.631.37
    Diluted EPS0.190.631.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bombay Super #Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am