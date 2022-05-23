Bombay Super Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.67 crore, up 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.67 crore in March 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 25.34% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022 down 19.22% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

Bombay Super shares closed at 401.50 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.94% returns over the last 6 months and 115.11% over the last 12 months.