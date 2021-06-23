MARKET NEWS

Bombay Super Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore, up 46.86% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore in March 2021 up 46.86% from Rs. 19.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021 up 120.02% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021 up 75.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2020.

Bombay Super shares closed at 197.05 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.42% returns over the last 6 months and 143.27% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations28.2151.8019.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.2151.8019.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods32.8954.6925.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.38-7.40-9.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.870.520.87
Depreciation0.550.380.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.941.470.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.342.141.21
Other Income0.180.08-0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.522.221.18
Interest0.800.190.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.722.030.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.722.030.90
Tax-0.130.440.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.851.590.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.851.590.84
Equity Share Capital10.4910.497.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves18.44--15.47
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.571.691.07
Diluted EPS1.571.69--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.571.691.07
Diluted EPS1.571.69--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
first published: Jun 23, 2021 08:55 am

