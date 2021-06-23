Bombay Super Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore, up 46.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore in March 2021 up 46.86% from Rs. 19.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021 up 120.02% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021 up 75.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2020.

Bombay Super shares closed at 197.05 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.42% returns over the last 6 months and 143.27% over the last 12 months.