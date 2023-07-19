English
    Bombay Super Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.67 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.67 crore in June 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 102.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2023 up 44.59% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2023 up 44.43% from Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022.

    Bombay Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2022.

    Bombay Super shares closed at 298.25 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.04% returns over the last 6 months and 621.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.6735.78102.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.6735.78102.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.9868.5364.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.85-34.9023.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.550.58
    Depreciation0.370.360.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.40-1.735.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.432.978.51
    Other Income0.030.370.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.473.348.54
    Interest1.251.380.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.211.967.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.211.967.82
    Tax0.580.050.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.641.917.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.641.917.36
    Equity Share Capital10.4910.4910.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves56.4645.8436.35
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.197.01
    Diluted EPS1.010.197.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.197.01
    Diluted EPS1.010.197.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

