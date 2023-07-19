Bombay Super Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.67 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.67 crore in June 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 102.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2023 up 44.59% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2023 up 44.43% from Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022.

Bombay Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2022.

Bombay Super shares closed at 298.25 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.04% returns over the last 6 months and 621.98% over the last 12 months.