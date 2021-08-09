Bombay Super Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.16 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.16 crore in June 2021 up 14.18% from Rs. 73.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021 up 306.62% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2021 up 171.43% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2020.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2020.

Bombay Super shares closed at 336.10 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 145.24% returns over the last 6 months and 307.74% over the last 12 months.