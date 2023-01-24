English
    Bombay Super Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.96 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.96 crore in December 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 62.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 up 148.67% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2022 up 130.79% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

    Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.9621.0262.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.9621.0262.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods93.509.0770.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.238.49-16.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.120.892.01
    Depreciation0.350.290.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.601.193.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.611.092.90
    Other Income0.210.070.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.821.163.09
    Interest0.730.190.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.090.962.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.090.962.76
    Tax0.440.100.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.650.862.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.650.862.68
    Equity Share Capital10.4910.4910.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves43.8729.8627.56
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.082.55
    Diluted EPS0.630.082.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.082.55
    Diluted EPS0.630.082.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited