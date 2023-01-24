Bombay Super Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.96 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.96 crore in December 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 62.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 up 148.67% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2022 up 130.79% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

Bombay Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021.

Read More