Bombay Super Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.79 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.79 crore in December 2021 up 21.22% from Rs. 51.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021 up 68.34% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021 up 36.15% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2020.

Bombay Super shares closed at 370.05 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 175.85% over the last 12 months.