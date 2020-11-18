Bombay Rayon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore, down 79.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore in September 2020 down 79.94% from Rs. 99.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2020 up 94.24% from Rs. 462.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.35 crore in September 2020 up 79.16% from Rs. 596.67 crore in September 2019.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 9.09 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 138.58% returns over the last 6 months and 131.30% over the last 12 months.