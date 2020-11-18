Bombay Rayon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore, down 79.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore in September 2020 down 79.94% from Rs. 99.71 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2020 up 94.24% from Rs. 462.52 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.35 crore in September 2020 up 79.16% from Rs. 596.67 crore in September 2019.
Bombay Rayon shares closed at 9.09 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 138.58% returns over the last 6 months and 131.30% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.00
|10.00
|99.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.00
|10.00
|99.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.66
|4.84
|261.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.27
|10.80
|259.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.55
|3.41
|37.85
|Depreciation
|31.77
|30.86
|35.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.35
|53.30
|140.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-156.60
|-93.21
|-634.55
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.41
|2.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-156.12
|-92.80
|-631.73
|Interest
|-69.42
|117.01
|104.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.70
|-209.81
|-736.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-22.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-86.70
|-209.81
|-758.76
|Tax
|-60.08
|-57.91
|-296.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.62
|-151.90
|-462.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.62
|-151.90
|-462.52
|Equity Share Capital
|317.48
|317.48
|317.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.57
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.57
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|-4.78
|-14.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am